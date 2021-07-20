A Scene From Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Neelima Azeem's Family Time, 'Documented' By Ishaan Khatter

Mira with Shahid and Ishaan. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Every time Mira Rajput shares a post which features her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, we know we are in for a treat. Her latest Instagram entry is not an exception by any means. On Tuesday, she shared a snippet from her 'Home Videos' and it is as 'reel' as it gets. In the video, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem can be seen schooling the actor for not paying attention. Neelima Azeem said to Shahid, "You didn't hear it context na Sasha because when you guys are on the phone, you don't hear anything in context." Mira added, "You have to listen to us with your eyes Sha." She added the hashtag #HomeVideos, #familia and #bts and she wrote: "Put down your phones." Referring to Ishaan, who can be seen recording the video, Mira wrote: "Also Ishaan is literally documenting our lives even as we sleep."

Mira Rajput, in a recent Instagram story, referred to Ishaan Khatter as "forever third wheel." He frequently makes appearances on Mira's Instagram profile.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. He is the star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.

Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Last year, Ishaan starred in Khaali Peeli with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, which released on the streaming platform ZeePlex. He also featured in Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming project is Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, in which he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. This will be his first collaborative project with these actors.