Mira Rajput's Post About Her 'F(h)airy Godmother' Prompts A ROFL Comment From Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput just got her hair coloured in a light shade of brown and we cannot stop obsessing over hair new hair. Mira Rajput, who is the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, shared her new look on Instagram. She dropped two pictures of herself on Instagram. Mira Rajput can be seen dressed in an easy breezy cotton kurti in the pictures. In the first picture, she can be seen giving us a clear side view of her hair, while in the second picture, she can be seen facing the camera. Keeping it safe, Mira Rajput kept her face mask on, inside the hair salon. In the caption of the post, she introduced us to her "f(h)airy godmother" Nida Patel, who is Mira's hairstylist. Nida Patel is one of the team members of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote: "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother Nida Patel."

We have to admit that Mira Rajput has a strong caption game and the caption of her recent post prompted a comment from her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter. In his comment, Ishaan Khatter teased Mira and wrote: "How can you miss the opportunity to caption 'hairy godmother'."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's aforementioned post here:

As mentioned above, Ishaan Khatter is Mira Rajput's brother-in-law and Shahid Kapoor's brother.Ishaan and Mira are often seen jokingly teasing each other on social media. They often feature on each other's Instagram entries.

Last week, Mira shared a picture of herself and Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. The picture captured them sharing a hug. In the comments section of the post, Ishaan called Mira his "bhaabhidoll."

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

Besides sharing pictures from her daily life on social media, Mira Rajput also shares lifestyle, hair care and skincare related videos on Instagram.