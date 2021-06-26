Mira Rajput's ROFL Reaction To This Throwback Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: proudbeingashanatic)

If you are having a dull day, Mira Rajput's latest Instagram story will make you ROFL. On Saturday, Mira Rajput shared a throwback photo of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, originally posted by a fanclub dedicated to the Udta Punjab actor, on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a hilarious caption. In the blast from the past, much younger versions of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can be seen sitting in a car. Their expressions are almost same. Sharing the picture, Mira Rajput wrote: "Hello friends" with a disguised face emoji. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with actor Pankaj Kapur. Neelima Azeem later married Rajesh Khattar, with whom she has son Ishaan. The couple divorced in 2001. Pankaj Kapur is currently married to actress Supriya Pathak.

Minutes before sharing the throwback, Mira posted an adorable picture of herself and Ishaan Khatter. The duo can be seen smiling from ear to ear. Mira looks cute in a pastel green kurta. "Playgroup," she captioned the photo. In the comments section of Mira's post, Ishaan Khatter called her a "Bhaabhidoll."

A couple of days ago, Mira shared a picture of her "dream team." Yes, it has Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in it. Here's the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Ishaan Khatter was last seen alongside Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which will also star Pankaj Kapur.