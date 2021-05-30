For Pankaj Kapur, Shandaar Birthday Wishes From Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

Pankaj Kapur with Shahid and Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Happy birthday, Pankaj Kapur! On the actor's 67th birthday, his son Shahid Kapoor shared a perfect greeting. He posted a happy picture with his dad, which appears to be from the sets of their next film together Jersey. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing together. "Happy Birthday Dad," Shahid simply captioned the post. The comments section was full of greetings for the veteran actor. "What a sweet/cool picture," commented a fan. "Undoubtedly one of the best .... Ever! Happy birthday Pankaj ji," added actor Rohit Roy. See Shahid Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur's daughter-in-law Mira Rajput posted a happy picture of the actor on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Happy birthday dad."

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Pankaj Kapur is best-known for his performances in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Dharm, Sehar, Main Zinda Hoon among others. He has three National Awards to his name for his performances in Raakh, Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Maqbool. He directed Shahid in the 2011 film Mausam which also starred Sonam Kapoor. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur co-starred in Shandaar. They will be seen together in Jersey as well.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing.