A Glimpse Of Mira Rajput With Kids Misha And Zain From Her "Travel Journal"

Mira Rajput's love for travel is no secret. The entrepreneur, who is also the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, frequently shares snippets from her travel diaries on Instagram. Where is she these days, you might wonder? Spain. To keep us all in the loop, Mira has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a casual and cool OOTD while exploring the picturesque location. Oh, and we can also spot Misha and Zain, holding their mother's hands and enjoying quality time together. Shahid Kapoor is MIA. In her caption, Mira wrote, “My travel journal is full the rest is still unwritten.”

A few days ago, Mira Rajput attended Taylor Swift's concert in Munich with her bundle of joy, daughter Misha. The mother-daughter pair had a fantastic time at the concert. Mira shared a reel from the event, in which Misha is seen recording the concert on her phone. They also took a cute selfie together. "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams," Mira wrote in her caption.

Before that, Mira Rajput uploaded a bunch of snapshots from another fun-filled holiday. Her travel buddies? Zero points for guessing - love of her life Shahid Kapoor and their kids, Zain and Misha. In the carousel, we can see the family of four having a splendid time. The side note read, "A very busy summer. Guess who planned it this year?"

Here's another oh-so-cute picture of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor from the same vacation.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The two welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018.