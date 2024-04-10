Mira Rajput's Comment On Shahid Kapoor's Post Is Major LOL: 'Thanks For Messing Up The Cushions'

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. From taking trips with their babies to appearing together on the red carpet, the two never miss a chance to set major couple goals. Recently, Shahid posted a photo on Instagram, but it was his wife's response that caught everyone's attention. The actor shared a typical morning picture, showcasing his toned biceps while wearing a vest. "Gooood morning. Keep it real and always make it count," read the caption. However, Mira, like any other wife, couldn't help but notice the disorganized sofa cushions in the background. She humorously commented, "Thanks for messing up the cushions."

Mira Rajput is also her husband's biggest cheerleader. After watching Shahid Kapoor's latest release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mira gave a shout-out to the film's team by posting a note on her Instagram Stories. “Complete laughter riot. Entertainment overload after ages. Love, laughter, dancing, masti and heart touching message at the end,” she wrote about the film. For her better half, Mira added, “The OG lover boy. There is no one like you. You made my heart melt.”

While promoting Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor discussed the primary reason for most of his fights with Mira Rajput. The actor revealed, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me'. I am like, ‘Okay babe' and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes.” Shahid Kapoor continued, “After 15 minutes, she looks at me and is like, ‘What?' I say, ‘Nothing, I have time for you.' and she is like, ‘I have two more things to do, just one second, this is very important.'”

“The one thing women hate is boredom. If you keep them entertained, they are interested. You can be very nice also but they will lose interest in you. They need a tinge of bad in you as well so that they can fight with you and make you a better being,” Shahid Kapoor added while revealing his relationship mantra.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.