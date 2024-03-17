Watch: Mira Rajput Enjoying Ed Sheeran Concert With Sister And Daughter Misha

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Stop everything and head straight to Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline. The diva has shared a sneak peek from Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, Mumbai, where she went to attend Ed Sheeran's concert. The singing sensation landed in India a few days ago and received a warm welcome party from comedian Kapil Sharma. Additionally, filmmaker Farah Khan also threw a bash for Ed Sheeran. Returning to Mira, the diva attended the concert with her daughter Misha Kapoor and her sister Priya Rajput Tulshan. Mira has also uploaded pictures and videos from the concert on Instagram Stories. In the first clip, we can spot Ed Sheeran sharing the stage with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two ruled the hearts with their electrifying performance on Diljit's hit track Lover.

In the next post, shared by Mira Kapoor on Instagram Stories, we can see little Misha having a blast as Ed Sheeran performs his track Bad Habits. Misha is joined by one of her friends. “We (red heart emoji) Ed Sheeran,” read the text attached to the video.

Now, take a look at Ed Sheeran performing his killer song — Photograph.

Wait, it is not over yet. Mira Rajput also reposted a selfie with her sister Priya Rajput Tulshan.

Diljit Dosanjh has also posted a video from his performance with Ed Sheeran on Instagram. In the video, both of them are singing Diljit's track Lover. The text on the top of the video reads, “Ed Sheeran singing in PANJABI for the first time.” Along with the video, Diljit wrote, “Ed Sheeran brother singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge.” Reacting to the post, rapper and singer Badshah wrote, “Bro, got ed paaji as guitarist.” Actor Varun Dhawan simply wrote, “Global domination.” Diana Penty said, “Woooooohooooooo.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur declared, “World Domination!!!! With Pure love and Music!! Dil-Jeet liya.”

Before the Mumbai concert, Ed Sheeran met Shah Rukh Khan. In a video shared by Farah Khan on Instagram, SRK is seen teaching Ed Sheeran his iconic pose. Click here to read all about it.