Farah Khan Reveals Her Kids Were 'Not Allowed' When She Hosted Ed Sheeran For The First Time. Now...

Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his concerts and is causing quite a stir in B-town. Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a star-studded party for the singer on Thursday, followed by filmmaker Farah Khan organising another gathering at Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii. Farah recently shared two pictures on her Instagram. One is from her recent party with Ed Sheeran, where he posed with Farah's kids – Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder. The trio, dressed in stylish casual outfits, flashed radiant smiles at the camera. The second picture is a throwback from years ago, featuring Farah's kids sitting on a bed with Ed Sheeran. Explaining the story behind the photos, Farah wrote in the caption, “Last time I had a party for Ed Shereen the kids weren't allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown-up party.. so Ed Sheeran very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them. This party I threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Did we hear cute, already?

Responding to Farah Khan's adorable posts, many celebrities shared their reactions in the comment section. Patralekhaa posted black heart emojis. Simi Garewal said, “Thanks Farah. It was soo much fun!!!” Malaika Arora wrote, “So cute,” with a black heart emoji. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, “We keep this love in a Farahgraph.”

Before this, Farah Khan posted a video featuring two megastars, Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan, serving a collaboration that pleasantly surprised us. In the video, the duo recreates SRK's iconic open arms pose while the song Deewangi Deewangi from the movie Om Shanti Om plays in the background. Towards the end of the video, there's also a snapshot of King Khan and Ed Sheeran standing alongside Farah Khan. While captioning the video, Farah Khan wrote, “When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course,” accompanied by a face with tears of joy emoji.

Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=/x Tour on March 16.