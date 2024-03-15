Rakul Preet Singh, Kusha Kapila And Others At Kapil Sharma's Party For Ed Sheeran

Rakul Preet Singh and Kusha Kapila pictured at the party.

Ed Sheeran is in India and he is having the time of his life. Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his +-=/x Tour on March 16. Ahead of his grand performance, the star partied with Bollywood and television stars (more on that later). Last night, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma hosted the singer and the party was attended by Ed Sheeran, Rakul Preet Singh and husband Jackky Bhagnani, content creator-actor Kusha Kapila, Ahaan Panday and other celebrities. We also got a glimpse of Ed Sheeran at the venue.

See the pictures from last night's party here:

Ahaan Panday shared pictures with Ed Sheeran and he wrote, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than Ed Sheeran."

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture with husband Jackky Bhagnani and singer Ed Sheeran and she wrote, "What a warm guy."

Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui also shared pictures with Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran and he wrote, "Comedy, Music and us. Great meeting 2 masters of both the art forms."

During his Mumbai visit, Ed Sheeran shared a video with Shah Rukh Khan. In the crazy viral video, the duo can be seen recreating SRK's iconic pose. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..."

Ayushmann Khurrana too had posted pictures with Ed Sheeran and he wrote, "A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed. Great meeting you."

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.