Crazy Viral: Ed Sheeran Parties With Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani And Others

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has been enjoying his trip to Mumbai. Ever since his arrival in the city, Ed Sheeran has been meeting various B-Town celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, he's been mingling with the who's who of Bollywood over the past few days. On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a lavish party for Ed Sheeran. The bash was attended by the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, Esha Gupta, Ahaan Pandey and Munawar Faruqui among others. Several inside photos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media. Newlyweds Rakul and Jackky, who were present at the star-studded affair, shared a photo with Ed Sheeran. Captioning the photo, Rakul wrote, "What a warm guy," accompanied by a heart emoji. Ed Sheeran was visibly delighted as he posed with the couple.

Recently, Ed Sheeran also crossed paths with singer Armaan Malik at another party, where Armaan shared a video on Instagram of himself teaching Ed some dance moves to the tune of Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Earlier in the week, Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who surprised him with his mother's homemade pinni. Ayushmann expressed his admiration for the Perfect hitmaker, stating his desire to connect with him as a fellow musician. He shared, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran."

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is gearing up to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad is set to entertain the crowd before the main act.