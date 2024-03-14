Shah Rukh Khan X Ed Sheeran - 'Biggest Collab Of The Year' Per The Internet

Ed Sheeran with SRK. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Flipping through the pages of Ed Sheeran's Mumbai diaries, the Internet found its favourite chapter already. The singer met Shah Rukh Khan and together they recreated SRK's signature pose. SRK and Ed Sheeran shared a collaborative post on Instagram and it has the Internet's heart. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..." The comments section of the post is absolute gold. Farah Khan commented on the post, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy." Swiggy India's official Instagram handle wrote, "Sending Sheera to Sheeran and Shah Rukh." Singer Tesher wrote, "Shee Ran Khan." TV star Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "This is too much to take."

Netflix India's comment read, Hum bhi aajaye? Dunki maarke." Zomato's Instagram handle dropped heart emojis. Armaan Malik, who danced to Butta Bomma with Ed Sheeran, commented on the reel, "Finally." Another comment on the post read, "What is this multiverse we're living in." Another one read, "No one can do it better than the man himself." Inputs from another user, "Pathaan's ruling hearts." Here's what another user wrote, "What a cross over." Another user on Instagram called it "the biggest collab of the year."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan, who hosted Ed Sheeran, shared a couple of pictures with him and she wrote on Instagram, "What a pleasure listening to you sing Ed Sheeran! Thank you for spending the evening with us...(by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you)."

Farah Khan had a whole lot of fun while directing Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran, Sharing a moment from the video, Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "When you get to direct Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan you get?... #SherKhan of course."

Is it too soon to call it the collab of the year?