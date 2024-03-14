Gauri Khan's Dinner Date With Farah Khan At Torii. See Pics

Gauri Khan pictured at Torii.

Gauri Khan and Farah Khan were pictured at the film producer's Mumbai restaurant Torii Mumbai on Wednesday evening. For the dinner, Gauri Khan opted for an electric blue outfit, while Farah Khan was dressed in a red top and blue denims. Gauri Khan and Farah are part of a close-knit friends circle. Gauri has produced films such as the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the 2004 film Main Hoon Na and the 2014 film Happy New Year - all of which featured Gauri's husband Shah Rukh Khan and were directed by Farah Khan.

See the photos here:

Last month, Gauri Khan shared these pictures of herself from her new venture and she wrote in her caption, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai. Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - Now open for you to explore."

Farah Khan, a true blue foodie, loves to share posts on Instagram. A few days ago, Farah shared a video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she featured as one of the judges and she wrote, "Epic Finale needed an epic lunch. Will miss our food sessions guys."

"I think we shoot to eat, Farah Khan wrote sharing this video. LOL."

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.