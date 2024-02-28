Inside Gauri Khan's Mumbai Restaurant Torii. See New Pic

A glimpse of the restaurant. (courtesy: toriimumbai)

Gauri Khan opened the gates to her new Mumbai restaurant Torii earlier this month. On the official Instagram handle of the eatery, a new picture was shared. The caption along with the picture of the stunning interiors read, "Gauri Khan's design ingeniously balances the indoor and outdoor spaces found at Torii, creating a seamless fluidity that enhances the overall dining experience. Her distinctive design aesthetic shines through in the restaurant's color palette." Check out the post here:

Last week, Gauri Khan gave a tour of her restaurant and she wrote in her caption, "Torii, where culinary excellence meets sophisticated ambiance. Venturing into restaurant design sparked a world of creativity for me. We have created a refined and opulent dining experience where every detail exudes unparalleled quality and glamour."

Earlier this month, Gauri Khan shared these pictures of herself from her new venture and she wrote in her caption, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai. Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - Now open for you to explore."

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.