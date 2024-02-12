Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra And Gauri Khan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Dubai Event

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Kiaraadavani)

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stole the spotlight as they walked the red carpet of an event in Dubai, looking their best. The couple, who got married last year in a grand ceremony, put their best fashion foot forward as they, along with some other Bollywood celebrities, attended a hotel opening night in Dubai. A video from the event was shared by Kiara Advani on Monday in which she can be seen walking, hand in hand, with her husband Sidharth. She looked gorgeous in a black evening gown while Sidharth was seen complementing her in a suit. Kiara Advani captioned the post, "With my one and only at @ooonezaabeel @ooresorts opening night."

Take a look at the post below:

Besides Kiara, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan was also among the invitees for the grand opening. She looked breathtaking in a black gown. A picture of her on the red carpet was shared by a fan page, take a look:

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez, who was also attended the launch, looked stunning in a black gown, which she paired with white elbow-length gloves and minimal jewellery. Take a look at her picture shared by a fan club:

A few days back, Kiara and Sidharth marked their first anniversary. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." The post was accompanied by the hashtag #HappyAnniversaryMyLove. Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Check out the post here:

The Shershaah co-stars got married on Feb 7th last year at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace.