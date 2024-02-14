At Opening Of Gauri Khan's Restaurant Torii: Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari And Others

Gauri Khan and friends at Torii.

The launch of Gauri Khan's first restaurant Torii, Mumbai was attended by her close friends on Tuesday night. Gauri Khan dazzled in a silver and black outfit at the grand launch. Sussanne Khan attended the launch along with her boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars and Gauri Khan's longtime friends Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh formed her cheer squad. Maheep was was accompanied by husband Sanjay Kapoor. Neelam's plus one was husband Sameer Soni. Bhavana's husband Chunky Pandey also attended the launch. Filmmaker and Gauri Khan's friend Karan Johar was also pictured at the restaurant.

Gauri Khan pictured at her restaurant Torii.

See the pictures from last night here:

Last week, Gauri Khan posted photos from her restaurant on her Instagram and she captioned it, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at #ToriiMumbai - Now open for you to explore."

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.