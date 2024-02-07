Gauri Khan At The Unveiling Of Her Restaurant Torii. See Pics

Gauri Khan at her restaurant.

Gauri Khan, a woman of many hats, has added yet another one to her collection. Gauri Khan ventured into hospitality with the grand unveiling of Torii, her restaurant and latest design marvel. Gauri Khan did it in style. The film producer and interior decorator was pictured at the venue on Tuesday. Gauri greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. For her special day, she picked an olive green pantsuit and completed the look with silver stilettoes. See pictures from Gauri Khan's restaurant here:

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She has also designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.

Gauri Khan, married to Shah Rukh Khan, was asked on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 a few years back, "How difficult is it too shrug off that tag that you are Shah Rukh Khan's wife? " He also asked her if it affects the clients when she walks into a meeting, do they carry that baggage? Gauri's reply was this: "Yes absolutely, there will be times when I will be taken as a designer because of who I am because they will get that mileage that they get you know... But let me tell you that it is not always the case. There are times you know when you are not going to get a particular project because of the baggage. Sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. It works against me 50% of the time."