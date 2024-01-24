Inside Ananya Panday's Paris Album With Her 'Twin Inspiration' Gauri Khan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday )

Ananya Panday's stay at Paris was indeed a good one and her Instagram feed over the last couple of days stands as proof. The actress, who made her international runway debut at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week, has been regular at treating her fans to pictures from her Paris trip. On Wednesday as well, the actress did nothing different. The Dream Girl 2 star shared a picture of herself posing in front of the gorgeous Eiffel tower. However, she was not alone. Accompanying her was none other than her "twin inspiration" Gauri Khan. The two were seen posing adorably with shawls over their heads. Ananya captioned the image, "Missing Gauri Khan already - my twin inspiration."

Ananya Panday shared a carousel post on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday. "Paris for a quick minute," she captioned the post.

Before this, Ananya Panday walked the ramp for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. A large sieve accentuated Ananya's outfit. ICYMI, here is a glimpse of Ananya's runway moment.

Coming back to Ananya and Gauri Khan, last year, the actress dedicated a special note to celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan for transforming her “first home” into a “dream home”. The actress, who bought a new apartment on the occasion of Dhanteras this year in Mumbai, has shared a couple of pictures of herself with Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan's wife. In the opening frame, Gauri Khan and Ananya can be seen posing in the living room. The next slide shows the two sitting on a couch. With a melange-hued couch, grey carpet, white coffee table and lamps, Ananya's living room exudes minimalist vibes. In her note, Ananya thanked Gauri Khan for understanding her preferences exactly and designing her first home accordingly. Sharing the pictures, the Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, “My first home… my dream home…thank you Gauri Khan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so special for me… you're the best, love you!!!” FYI: Ananya and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana are BFFs.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.