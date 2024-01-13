A Throwback Gold Featuring Gauri Khan, Kaajal Anand And Seema Sajdeh

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

Pause whatever you are doing and head over to designer-producer Gauri Khan's Instagram profile. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife shared a throwback picture on her Instagram Stories to wish happy birthday to her friend Kaajal Anand. The photograph featured Gauri Khan with Kaajal Anand and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh. With white flowers in their hair, the three radiated youthful charm. The throwback pic was originally shared by Seema Sajdeh, one of Gauri Khan's best friends. Be it a brunch or a movie night, Gauri, Kaajal and Seema are often seen hanging out together along with their friends.

On Thursday, Gauri Khan shared another blast from the past on her Instagram handle. In the photo, we could spot Kaajal Anand, Gauri Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. KJo was looking sharp in a black suit, while Kaajal and Gauri looked equally stunning. All three of them were super happy, flashing smiles for the camera. In the caption, Gauri Khan wrote, “In our 30s. But life gets even better in our 50s. Friends Forever,” accompanied by a dancing girl, red heart, and clinking glasses emojis.

Gauri Khan is known for expressing her affection for friends on her Instagram. At the screening of Karan Johar's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gauri was captured alongside her girl squad. In the pictures posted on her Instagram handle, Gauri posed with Kaajal Anand, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. In the caption, Gauri wrote, “Rocky aur Rani” accompanied by star emojis.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan's husband, Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is currently running in cinemas. Her daughter, Suhana Khan also made her on-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on Netflix in December last year.