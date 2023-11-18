Seema Sajdeh's Son Yohan's Fan-Boy Moment With David Beckham. Courtesy SRK's Party

Seema Sajdeh shared this image. (Courtesy: SeemaSajdeh)

Football legend David Beckham's maiden India trip was sugar spice and all things nice. From attending the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand to relishing desi food, the football great clearly had a blast. David Beckham, who is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, was on a four-day visit to the country. The Manchester United legend also attended back-to-back Bollywood parties hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively. Pictures and videos of Bollywood celebrities posing with David Beckham have also made their way to our social media feeds. Now, Seema Sajdeh, who attended the party hosted by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan, has shared a picture of her younger son with the one and only Bechkam. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress said, “I have got so many brownie points for this. Thank you, Gauri Khan. Yohan's still smiling. David Beckham is a true legend.” The hashtags read, “You can see the glee on his face,” “pure joy,” “what legends are made of.” Replying to the post, Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a blockbuster picture with David Beckham on Instagram. It is hard to take our eyes off the screen. Along with the photo, SRK wrote, “Last night with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some…David Beckham.” Replying to the post, Kareena Kapoor declared, “Two G.O.A.T”. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Uff”, under the post.

David Beckham has also written a heartwarming note on Instagram for Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor after concluding his visit to India. He said, “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you, my friend – you and your family are welcome anytime in my home.”

For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, he added, “You hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon.”

Thank you, David Beckham. We all love you.