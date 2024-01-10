Gauri Khan With Friends Karan Johar And Kaajal Anand In A Throwback Gem From Their '30s'

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Designer-producer Gauri Khan's throwback picture with her friends Karan Johar and Kaajal Anand might just be the antidote to your mid-week blues. The wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, treated her Instafam on Wednesday to an old picture of herself and her friends in their "30s". In the picture, we can see the trio flashing their brightest smiles as they pose together. Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a blue dress while her friends Karan and Kaajal can be seen in shades of black. The producer captioned her post, "In our 30s ... But life gets even better in our 50s. Friends Forever." Gauri Khan's dear friend Bhavana Pandey, who is the mother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, dropped heart emojis below the post.

See what Gauri Khan posted below:

A few months back, another throwback picture featuring Gauri Khan went viral on social media. It was from Kajol's mehendi ceremony. In the photo, Kajol can be seen posing with henna on her hands. Standing behind her is Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan on one side. On the other side, we can be see SRK's wife and interior-designer Gauri Khan smiling while looking at the bride-to-be.

Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Gauri Khan was earlier spotted at the screening night of her daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, kids Aryan, AbRam and mom-in law Savita Chhibber attended the screening of Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies.

See how the family posed adorably on the red carpet:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married since 1991.The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While Aryan is expected to venture into filmmaking, Suhana made her acting debut last week with the Netflix film The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.