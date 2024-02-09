The Stunning Interiors Of Gauri Khan's First Restaurant - Torii Mumbai

Gauri Khan shared these images. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan, who just ventured into hospitality, shared pictures from her new design marvel Torii Mumbai, on her Instagram profile, on Friday. In the first shot, Gauri Khan, dressed in a midnight blue gown, can be seen posing at the restaurant. The other click features glimpses of the interiors of the plush Mumbai eatery. Torii boasts of a vibrant colour palette comprising gold, red and green. Gauri Khan captioned the post, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai. Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - Now open for you to explore."

Check out Gauri Khan's post here:

Earlier this week, Gauri Khan unveiled her restaurant Torii. Gauri Khan was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. ICYMI, take a look at the photos here:

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

Gauri Khan married superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand last year. Their daughter Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. The film released on Netflix. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.