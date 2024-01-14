Shah Rukh Khan And His Wife Gauri Attend Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Reception

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

It was a star-studded night on Saturday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity attended the grand reception party of actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also part of the festivities along with his wife producer-designer Gauri Khan. Pictures of the celeb couple was shared by a fan club on X (previously known as Twitter). In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife can be seen posing with the father of the bride Aamir Khan and mother of the groom Pritam Shikhare. In another one, Shah Rukh Khan can also be seen greeting Aamir Khan. For the reception, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt, black waistcoat, matching jacket and pants. Gauri was seen in a maroon and golden suit.

Take a look at the picture trending big on social media:

Earlier this month, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Following this, the couple, along with their family and close friends flew out to Udaipur for their wedding festivities. The couple exchanged their vows on Wednesday in a dreamy white wedding and flew out to Mumbai for the last leg of their wedding celebrations. For the reception night, Ira was spotted in a gorgeous red lehenga while her husband Nupur complemented her in a black sherwani.

This is how the couple looked on their big night:

Besides SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Hema Malini etc were the other guests at the reception party. Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021.