Just Gauri Khan Giving Everyone A Tour Of Her Restaurant Torii

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan wears many hats. From film production to interior designing, this mother of three excels in various domains. And now, she is all set to take the hospitality industry by storm, having opened a plush new restaurant in Mumbai. In a recent video shared on her Instagram account, Gauri provides a brief tour of her restaurant, Torii. In the video, she explains that Torii means "the gateway to a temple." During the tour, Gauri elaborates on the restaurant's warm and luxurious ambience. She discusses the colour scheme, highlighting vibrant red for joy, calming green for balance, and a touch of gold for sophistication. As the video concludes, Gauri stands near the bar area and expresses, “Can't wait for you to experience it. See you soon.”

“Torii, where culinary excellence meets sophisticated ambience. Venturing into restaurant design sparked a world of creativity for me. We have created a refined and opulent dining experience where every detail exudes unparalleled quality and glamour,” reads the text attached to the video.

After taking a look at Gauri Khan's magnificent restaurant, many people showered her with congratulatory messages in the comment section.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Gauri Khan shared her thoughts on being a first-time restaurateur. She expressed, "We're just getting started; the learnings are yet to come. I'm excited to see what this journey holds for everyone involved and I'm really happy to be embarking on this journey with my friends and co-partners Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli.”

Discussing her favourite dishes from Torii's menu, Gauri Khan mentioned, “All the sushi especially the Dirty Torii, the black cod, the green Thai curry, the chicken slider and the tres leches and churros for dessert.”

As an interior designer, Gauri Khan has transformed numerous Mumbai restaurants and celebrity residences over the years. She has decorated homes for Bollywood personalities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Additionally, she has lent her creative touch to restaurants such as Arth and Sanchos.