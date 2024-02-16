Alia Bhatt On Meeting Poacher Director Richie Mehta: 'I Was Heavily Pregnant And Just About To Deliver Raha'

Alia Bhatt and Richie Mehta at the event

Alia Bhatt has once again donned the producer's hat for the upcoming series Poacher. The show, which revolves around the issue of ivory poaching in India, is helmed by Richie Mehta, known for the critically acclaimed Netflix series Delhi Crime. During a trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, Alia, who is the executive producer for Poacher, revealed that she met the Emmy-winning director in 2022 when she was pregnant with Raha. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said, “Richie and I met in 2022. I was heavily pregnant and just about to deliver Raha. We spoke about everything from parenting to art. That is when he introduced me to the world of Poacher, I was flabbergasted by the idea, I just couldn't stop watching it.” The Prime Video show, which is inspired by true events, features Nimisha Sajaya, Roshan Mathew and Debyendu Bhattacharya in prominent roles.

Talking about the talented cast of Poacher, which will premiere on February 23, Alia Bhatt added, “Nimisha is outstanding, and Roshan and Dibyendu Sir are unbelievable in the series. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, we believe that we would like to be a part of stories that hold you, impact you, and stir some sort of conversation long after.”

The actress also shared the moment when she came on board. Alia Bhatt continued, “The way this impacted the people of Kerala, obviously not the same, but when I watched it, it had an impact on me too. When I was watching this I was in tears, I was thrilled. Supporting a story like this for us as an audience is important. There is a lot of genuineness and heart in this story.”

On February 15, the makers released the trailer of Poacher, which dives deep into the investigation of elephant poaching in Kerala. The trailer shows a tight team of forest officers, NGO workers, and police constables beginning their investigation of a crime, only to find many cold-blooded murders. The official Instagram page of Prime Video shared the trailer with the text, “A story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! Poacher on Prime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on February 23. Trailer out now!”

Poacher also features Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. The series will stream in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.