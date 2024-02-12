Alia Bhatt Recalls Shooting For Poacher Awareness Video: "It Gave Me Chills"

"I cant wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of Richie Mehta," wrote Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Recalls Shooting For Poacher Awareness Video: 'It Gave Me Chills'

New Delhi:

Fans were pleasantly surprised when the official page of Amazon Prime dropped an awareness video of their upcoming crime series Poacher, featuring none other than its executive producer Alia Bhatt. The short video, which shows a thoroughly shocked Alia Bhatt stumbling upon a loaded rifle, spent bullet casings, and the outline of a lifeless body, was also reshared by the actress on her Instagram feed. Documenting her experience while shooting for the awareness video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder…and I can't wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

Meanwhile talking to PTI about her new stint, Alia Bhatt said, "I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.

Alia Bhatt started her own production house titled Eternal Sunshine Productions in the year 2021.  Her first production Darlings was in collaboration with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also starred Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in titular roles.  "I am so happy to announce... production," Alia Bhatt wrote in her post announcing her new banner, "Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales." In the comments, Alia's Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations."

