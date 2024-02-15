Poacher Trailer: Deep Dive Into The Hunt For India's Elephant Poachers

A still from Poacher . (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The trailer of Poacher is out and it is chilling. The investigative crime series, produced by Alia Bhatt, is based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India. The trailer begins with an elephant being shot, which leads to an in-depth investigation of elephant poaching in Kerala. The film is inspired by true events. Once a tight team of forest officers, NGO workers, police constables is put together, the investigation begins and it exposes the many cold blooded murders. There is so much more to this case than what just meets the eye - it is an "international matter." The team investigating the racket realises that the case is not just punctuated with poaching but other crimes too. Will these voiceless creatures find justice? Will the poacher be exposed? All these questions will be answered when the series releases on February 23 on Prime Video India.

Check out the trailer of Poacher here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film's producer Alia Bhatt wrote, "A story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! Poacher On Prime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on February 23. Trailer out now."

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh. It has been directed by Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt is the executive producer. The series will premiere on Prime Video on February 23. It will stream in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the series, the executive producer Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie's powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world."