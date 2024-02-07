Poacher Executive Producer Alia Bhatt Receives Big Love From Mom Soni And Sister Shaheen

Image was shared by Soni Razdan. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt received big love from her sister Shaheen and Mom Soni Razdan after news of her producing upcoming Amazon original series Poacher started doing the rounds of social media on Tuesday. It so happened that streaming platform Prime Video on Tuesday announced that actor Alia Bhatt is turning executive producer for its upcoming Amazon original series Poacher. Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame has directed the crime drama, which is set to premiere on Prime Video from February 23. Congratulating Alia Bhatt on her grand feat, mom Soni Razdan and Shaheen reshared the post on their Instagram feed. Mom Soni wrote,"many claps on this one." "We are so honoured to be a part of its journey," wrote Alia's older sibling Shaheen.

Meanwhile talking to PTI about her new stint, Alia Bhatt said, "I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.

Alia Bhatt started her own production house titled Eternal Sunshine Productions in the year 2021. Her first production Darlings was in collaboration with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also starred Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in titular roles. "I am so happy to announce... production," Alia Bhatt wrote in her post announcing her new banner, "Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales." In the comments, Alia's Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.