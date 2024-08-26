Mira Rajput's Birthday Wish For Daughter Misha: "Sunshine, Sparkles And..."

Happy Birthday, Misha. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's bundle of joy turns 8 today. To celebrate the day, Misha's mother shared a heartfelt post for her “darling girl” on Instagram. It features a series of pictures — the first one shows Misha walking between the fields. Next, Misha is standing with her back facing the camera, and the final slide is a happy moment shared between Mira and Misha. In her caption, the entrepreneur wrote, “I will spend my whole life loving you Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.” Many celebrities dropped cute birthday notes for Misha in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy birthday Mishkiii.” Author Pooja Makhija said, “Happy birthday precious! Stay blessed, hamesha.” Chef and blogger Shivesh Bhatia commented, “Happy birthday Misha sending you lots of love and (cake emoji).” Writer Priyanka Khanna posted, “Happy birthday to your sweet girl and you too!!!” Fashion designer Anita Dongre said, “Happy happy bday.” Many others followed suit.

Mira Rajput also shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Stories. The clip featured two balloons—one heart-shaped and the other round—displaying the message, “Can't wait to be eight.” Pretty cool, right?

Mira Rajput and Misha undoubtedly set mother-daughter goals. In July, the two attended Taylor Swift's concert in Munich. And we must say, the duo had a wonderful time. Proof? Mira's Instagram post, in which Misha is seen recording the concert using her phone's camera. Oh, and they also captured a cute selfie together. "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams," read the side note.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016. Shahid and Mira also have a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.