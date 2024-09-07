To Mira Rajput On Her 30th Birthday, A Wish From Husband Shahid Kapoor: "I Can't Believe My Luck"

On Mira Rajput's 30th birthday, her husband and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared a super cute wish on Instagram. He shared a carousel post, featuring some stunning solo shots of her. He also shared a couple of photos of himself with her, all accompanied by a mushy caption that read, "She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong, she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can't believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015, and Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few. In the recent years, Shahid Kapoor was seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the crime thriller Bloody Daddy.