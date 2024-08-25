Watch: Shahid Kapoor Dances In Front Of Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Deewar</i> Poster In Leaked Video From <i>Deva</i>

Shahid Kapoor is super busy with the shooting schedule of his action-entertainer Deva. The actor will share the screen space with Pooja Hedge in the film. Now, a BTS video from the sets of Deva has surfaced online. In the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page, Shahid, dressed white shirt and khaki trousers, is seen leaning on a bike with a cigarette in his hand. The clip is from a wedding sequence in the film. The actor's rugged appearance and buzz haircut are a bonus here. Best part? We can spot a giant artwork of Amitabh Bachchan from his killer hit — Deewaar. The note read, “These Deva leaks are getting me pumped up [fire emojis] #ShahidKapoor Absolute MASS.”

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his two Malayalam blockbusters — Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a cop in the film. Deva is jointly bankrolled by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Last month, Shahid Kapoor dropped the official poster of Deva on Instagram. It featured the actor holding a gun and carrying a grim expression on his face. He stands against a dusty background. A scar was seen on his muscular arm. Along with the poster, Shahid confirmed that Deva was scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2025. “Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE'S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theatres on 14th Feb 2025!” read the side note. Take a look:

Previously in an interview with the news agency PTI, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his character in Deva. He said, “It is a very challenging character for me, it's very exciting. It has a lot of action but it has a lot of story, it has a strong sense of thrill, and what's going to happen next. The character is very surprising. I'm excited and having a good time on the sets.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon.