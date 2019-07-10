Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 19: At Rs 243 Crore And Nearly Past Uri, Shahid Kapoor Celebrates 'Full Steam' Ahead On Twitter

Shahid Kapoor on poster of Kabir Singh (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' all set to cross 'Uri''s box office collection on Wednesday The film is on the 10th spot on list of Bollywood's highest earning films Shahid Kapoor tweeted: "Marching ahead full steam"

The India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final yesterday didn't really hold back cine-lovers from flocking at Kabir Singh shows in theatres. On its third Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh recorded a score of over Rs 3 crore, which is pretty impressive considering its Kabir Singh's third week in movie theatres. Kabir Singh is now at a total of Rs 243 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In doing so, Kabir Singh is just one day away from surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime collections. After Wednesday collections are added to Kabir Singh's ticket sales, it will become 2019's highest grossing film.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh hero Shahid Kapoor's excitement spilled onto Twitter as he wrote: "Marching ahead full steam."

Marching ahead full steam. https://t.co/mRb2B3iVyD — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 10, 2019

Taran Adarsh has already placed Kabir Singh on the 10th spot list of Bollywood's highest earning films, pushing Uri to the 11th spot. The list is topped by Baahubali 2 and also includes all-time blockbusters such as Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and others.

"While Kabir Singh is all set to surpass the *lifetime biz* of Uri today [Wed], let's have a look at the *10 highest grossing films* in #Hindi... Kabir Singh holds the No 10 rank, while Uri moves to the 11th position... List follows," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Read his tweets here:

#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: Rs 243.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

While #KabirSingh is all set to surpass the *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed], let's have a look at the *10 highest grossing films* in #Hindi... #KabirSingh holds the No 10 rank, while #Uri moves to the 11th position... List follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

As the film touched Rs 200 crore, Shahid Kapoor thanked his fans and cine-goers for making the movie a success despite the incinerating reviews it opened to. Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, has been panned by critics for glorifying misogyny. Kabir Singh hit screens on June 21 and has been joined by films such as Article 15, Malaal and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.