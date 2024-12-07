'America's Got Talent' Comedian Kabir 'Kabeezy' Singh Dies At 39

Comedian Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, best known for his performance as a semi-finalist on 'America's Got Talent', has died at the age of 39. He was reportedly in San Francisco at the time of his death.

The cause of his death is not yet known, however, he was suffering from some health complications, reported TMZ. A toxicology report is underway to establish the cause, officials said.

According to Mr Singh's fiancee, he died on December 4, reported People.

On December 5, Mr Singh's friend Jeremy Curry, posted about the comedian's death on Facebook, saying that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep".

"It's My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away... He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I've posted....Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers....I Love you bro," Mr Curry wrote.

According to Mr Curry, Mr Singh's funeral services will be held on December 14 in Hayward.

'America's Got Talent' also mourned the death of the comedian on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"The AGT family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kabir Singh, a talented comedian who graced our stage with his undeniable humor. He brought joy and laughter to so many and his incredible talent will be missed," they said.

Kabir Singh, affectionately known as "Kabeezy" rose to fame in 2021 when he made it to the semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, before being eliminated. He was reportedly born in Portland, US, to Indian parents and has also spent a brief period in Mumbai.

He kicked off his stand-up comedy career in 2014 when he appeared on Comedy Central. The same year, he won the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

Mr Singh has also appeared on the TV series 'Family Guy'.