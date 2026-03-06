Video: Exiled Iran Prince Reza Pahlavi Falls For Prank By Russian Dressed As Adolf Hitler

Exiled Iranian royal Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah and a prominent opposition figure, was recently tricked in a video call by the Russian comedy duo of Vovan and Lexus. The pranksters posed as senior advisers to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The footage circulating on social media shows one of the pranksters appearing on camera dressed like Adolf Hitler, introducing himself as "Adolf" and at times claiming to be a close aide of the chancellor. Some community notes on X, however, say that the video is fake and generated using Artificial Intelligence. "This interview is fabricated.

Russian pranksters used archival footage and AI-generated content to create it," one note read.

He even appeared on camera with a Hitler-style moustache and slicked hair. The other prankster spoke with a thick Russian accent, pretending to represent official German channels. NDTV has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage.

This is peak comedy, must watch this one



— ????????/???????? NEW: A Russian prankster, wearing a Hitler mustache and calling himself 'Adolf', approached Iran's exiled Clown Prince Reza Pahlavi for an interview, stating he was a representative of German chancellor Friedrich Merz



Reza… pic.twitter.com/YVtzeqO17a — OpenSocietyLens (@apsilonknot) March 4, 2026

Pahlavi participated in the interview, seemingly unaware of the obvious clues that it was a fake.

According to reports, the prank call lasted between 40 and 60 minutes. Even though the situation was strange and had obvious warning signs, Pahlavi acted like the conversation was a real official meeting and never questioned the identity of the pranksters.

During the prank call, the impostors claimed that Germany was preparing to join the US and Israel in possible military action against Iran.

"Our intelligence is ready to start bombing, including bombing targets in Tehran and supporting strikes against Tehran's regime," said one prankster. He even mentioned supplying Taurus missiles as part of the proposed campaign against Iranian forces.

Pahlavi responded positively to the idea of Germany joining the US and Israel in military action against Iran. "The more countries in the coalition, the better," he said.

"It is certainly a welcoming element for us to have more people joining in this crusade. I'm glad Germany is taking such a strong stand," he added.

In an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US President Donald Trump said he isn't sure if exiled Iranian crown prince Pahlavi could become Iran's leader. He added that while some people support Pahlavi, he hasn't thought much about it, reported the BBC.



"Some people like him, and we haven't been thinking too much about that. It would seem to me that somebody from within, maybe, would be more appropriate," he said.