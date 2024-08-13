Would Rajkummar Rao Have Accepted Shahid Kapoor's <i>Kabir Singh</i>? "Would Be Very Hard For Me To Slap A Girl"

Rajkummar Rao, who is busy with the promotions of Stree 2, was asked by HT City's Stars what is that one thing that he wouldn't do in a film. "Actually, it would be very hard for me to slap a girl in a scene. I wouldn't be able to do it," Rajkummar Rao replied. Prompted by this reply, he was asked if he would have done Sandip Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. "Yeah, maybe I would have had a lot of discussions with my director about this scene. Unless it's like something which you cannot CANNOT live without, you know your character just cannot live without, it's like breathing that has to be there... I would get into a big debate with my director. FYI, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani headlined the film Kabir Singh. In one scene, Kabir AKA Shahid Kapoor slapped Preeti (played by Kiara) when there's a conflict of opinions. The scene drew flak from a section of the audience. The film also drew criticism for portraying toxic masculinity and violence.

On Monday, Rajkummar posted a picture on Instagram with wife Patralekha. The couple seems to be standing at what appeared to be a metro in a foreign location. Don't miss their million-dollar expressions. Guess who clicked this picture? None other than actor-director Kunal Kemmu. Rajkummar gave photo credits to Kunal in his caption. He also tagged Patralekhaa and wrote, "With my most favourite and most khubsoorat [beautiful] #Stree." Take a look:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021. The couple shared screen space in the films - CityLights and Samjhana.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Stree 2, will hit the big screens on August 15. The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, also features Shraddha Kapoor in a key role. On the other hand, Patralekhaa is next expected to be seen in Phule and Suryast.