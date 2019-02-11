Uri Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Film Creates 'History' Yet Again, Smashes This Baahubali 2 Record

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy Instagram)

Believe it or not but Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has created a "history" yet again by "smashing" a record which was earlier held by SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Aditya Dhar-directed film's fifth weekend collection is more than Baahubali 2's week five collections. "Uri: The Surgical Strikecreates history yet again, smashes weekend 5 record held by Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Day 29: Baahubali 2 Rs 1.56 crore, Uri Rs 2.12 crore. Day 30: Baahubali 2 Rs 2.25 crore, Uri Rs 4.67 crore. Day 31: Baahubali 2 Rs 3.16 crore, Uri Rs 5.58 cr," Taran Adarsh wrote. Uri currently stands at Rs 212.78 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike's fourth Monday collection was close to the earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, which released in 2017, had collected Rs 2.90 crore on the fourth Monday while Uri raked in Rs 2.84 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its glorious journey. Business on (fourth) Monday is next to Baahubali 2 (Rs 2.90 crore). Rs 225 crore + lifetime business is not ruled out. (Week 4) Fri Rs. 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs. 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs. 8.86 crore, Monday Rs. 2.84 crore. Total: Rs. 192.84 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross Rs 200 cr on [fourth] Thu... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: Rs 195.49 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2019

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina.

Uri is set to face a tough competition from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy which hits the screens this Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Uri continues its winning streak even after Gully Boy release.