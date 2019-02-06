Uri Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Film Expected To Cruise Past Rs 200 Crore On Fourth Thursday

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to have a remarkable run at the box office and is expected to cruise past the Rs 200 crore mark on the fourth Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On the fourth Tuesday, the Aditya Dhar-directed film has collected Rs 2.61 crore pushing its grand total to Rs 195. 49 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike will cross Rs 200 crore on (fourth) Thursady... (Week 4) Friday Rs 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs 8.87 crore, Monday Rs 2.85 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.61 crore. Total: Rs 195.49 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Uri: The Surgical Strike's fourth Monday collection was close to the earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, which released in 2017, had collected Rs. 2.90 crore on the fourth Monday while Uri raked in Rs. 2.84 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its glorious journey. Business on (fourth) Monday is next to Baahubali 2 (Rs. 2.90 crore). Rs. 225 crore + lifetime business is not ruled out. (Week 4) Fri Rs. 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs. 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs. 8.86 crore, Monday Rs. 2.84 crore. Total: Rs. 192.84 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office with praises for Vicky Kaushal's performance. In his review for NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "For the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout."

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina.