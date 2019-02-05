Box Office Report - Uri: The Surgical Strike's Fourth Monday Collection Matches Up To Baahubali 2

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Uri collected Rs 2.84 crore on fourth Monday The film currently stands at Rs 192.84 crore The film clashed with The Accidental Prime Minister

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its "glorious" run at the box office and believe it or not the film's collection on fourth Monday is close to Baahubali 2's earnings, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, which released in 2017, had collected Rs 2.90 crore on the fourth Monday while Uri raked in Rs 2.84 crore. The Aditya Dhar-directed film is just inches away from cruising past the Rs 200 crore mark. The film currently stands at Rs 192.84 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its glorious journey. Business on (fourth) Monday is next to Baahubali 2 (Rs 2.90 crore). Rs 225 crore + lifetime business is not ruled out. (Week 4) Fri Rs 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs 8.86 crore, Monday Rs 2.84 crore. Total: Rs 192.84 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey... Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [Rs 2.90 cr]... Rs 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: Rs 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

Uri, which is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp, is 2019's first blockbuster. The film released to mixed reviews on January 11 but critics were all praises for Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film. In his review for NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "For the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout."

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina. Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed at the box office with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, which failed to make its presence felt at the box office.