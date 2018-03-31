Shah Rukh Khan Meets Christopher Nolan, Tweets His 'Fanboy Moment'

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist's medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz

Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. pic.twitter.com/iTPgQOZCMH