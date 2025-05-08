Viral Again: Gauri Khan Revealed What She Would Do If Shah Rukh Khan Cheated On Her

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. Gauri Khan has always stood by Shah Rukh Khan through thick and thin all these years.

Back in 2005, during an early session of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar asked Gauri Khan what she would do if he ever cheated on her. Gauri Khan was asked by Karan Johar if she feels insecure about huge female fan craze around her superstar husband.

Gauri said, "I have an aversion to these questions. Since it's you... I totally go blank when people even want to ask me these questions, I get really irritated, but anyway... little off track I'll go... I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It's true!"

She added, "This is what I pray to God, and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody."

After six years of courtship, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film will also feature Suhana Khan, making it her theatrical debut. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma are also a part of the project. Shah Rukh Khan made a stellar debut as the first Indian actor to walk the blue carpet of Met Gala this year.