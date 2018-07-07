In Rare Pic With AbRam, Aryan Khan Sums Up What Big Brothers Are For

Aryan Instagrammed this photo with AbRam (courtesy aryan)

Highlights Aryan Khan posted a photo with AbRam Aryan rarely shares photos of his family members on Instagram Aryan added a typically big-brother caption

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan just Instagrammed a photo with AbRam. Yup, that's rare but Aryan did share a photo with his little brother and we are so glad! The Khans are currently touring Europe and going by their Instagram updates, was most recently spotted in Italy. Shah Rukh and Gauri, touring with Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, previously made a pit stop at Barcelona. Now, they appear to be in Naples to be precise, courtesy Aryan Khan. In his new post, he poses with AbRam - umm - rather uses his little brother as a hand rest but makes it clear that such the right to do anything such as this, belongs only to him. Lol. Every big brother ever. "Nobody lays a hand on my brother," Aryan wrote in the caption.



Nobody lays a hand on my brother. A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:49am PDT



We remember spotting something like this on Aryan's Instagram last year. The caption was a clear glimpse of Aryan's sense of humour and did you smell something typically Shah Rukh Khan here? "Hanging out with the brother," Aryan wrote for this photo.



Hanging out with the brother A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:47am PST



Back to the Euro trip - when the "boys" arrived in Barcelona:

Meanwhile, Suhana has also made a few appearances on Instagram from her family vacation. She trended a great deal earlier this week after fan-clubs chanced upon a photo of hers wearing a bikini . Here are a few postcard-worthy photos of Suhana and AbRam, who feature in the photos with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba). Gauri shared one while the other has been curated by fan-clubs.

Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT