Saif Ali Khan Confirms Sara-Ibrahim's Cameos In Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood'

All eyes are on Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The leads are Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, but several reports suggest that the series boasts of an ensemble cast in cameo appearances.

Recently at WAVES 2025, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his excitement for Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said that it was going to be a lot of fun, thus getting the excitement soaring even more.

Ted said, "We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I'm gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you'll be getting it soon too."

Ted was in conversation with Saif Ali Khan, who also reacted to the same, and confirmed that his children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of it.

Saif said, "I have to say I saw a little bit of that show as well, the one you just mentioned and it looked fantastic. My kids have done a little appearance in it."

The Netflix synopsis for the series read, "An ambitious outsider and his friends who navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood in this high-stakes drama."

Back in February, Shah Rukh Khan had graced Netflix's event where they announced the upcoming slate of projects to look forward to on the OTT platform.

Speaking of his collaboration with Aryan's project, and also the presence of some of Bollywood's biggest stars, SRK had said, "I can't name them now because Aryan has asked me not to say anything about the show. They've decided to show only me. I was made to shoot (the title reveal video) by Gauri and Aryan. I thank all my colleagues; they've done so well. I had a chance to watch the episodes; they were very funny."

The highly anticipated series is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who are also sharing writing credits with Aryan Khan.