Seen Suhana And AbRam's Happy Pic With Cousins Alia And Arjun Yet? (Courtesy, Gauri Khan)

Gauri Khan is currently vacationing in France with family. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Gauri Khan shared yet another picture from her family vacation The photo also features Gauri's nephew Arjun and niece Alia Chhiba "Omg! family goals," wrote a fan

Gauri Khan, who is currently on a summer retreat with her family, shared yet another love-soaked picture, this time from Marseille, France and we wouldn't be surprised if this picture makes it to the trends list too. Gauri's latest post has two of our favourite members from the Khan family. No, we are not talking about Shah Rukh, or even Aryan for that matter. We are talking about Suhana Khan and AbRam, who looked super-happy posing with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba). Gauri shared the picture with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram and captioned it: "Suite life on deck." In the picture, AbRam can be seen curled up in Suhana's arms. AbRam stole the Internet with his goofy smile. Comments like "Omg! family goals" and "cuteness overloaded" were seen on the post.



Take a look at Gauri Khan's post here:



Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT



Only yesterday, Gauri Khan treated her fans with an adorable picture of the father-son trio featuring Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam and wrote, "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona." No points for guessing, the picture went crazy viral.



Check out the picture here:





And how can we not mention Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's sun-kissed picture that sent the Internet into a meltdown. On Monday morning, Shah Rukh Khan posted the "sun-kissed" picture on his Instagram story, which was later shared by the actor's fan clubs.





Here, check it out:





Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991 and they are parents to 19-year-old son Aryan, Suhana, 18, and 5-year-old AbRam.



Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero, releasing in December.