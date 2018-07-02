Seen This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan And Sachin Tendulkar From The Ambani Party Yet?

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan at the Ambani party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sachin Tendulkar's post went viral instantly Two living legends in one frame: read one comment The picture had over two lakh likes in an hour

Unable to get over the Ambani party week, Sachin Tendulkar shared a fabulous selfie with Shah Rukh Khan taken during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party, which he captioned: Jab SRK met SRT." Sachin's instafam loved the pictures of the Ambani baaratis wearing identical caps, which were reportedly distributed at the party to everyone (Ayan Mukerji also shared a picture of himself and Ranbir wearing similar topis last week). Sachin's post had over 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments in a few hours. Comments such as "Two living legends in one frame" and "Gods of the respective fields" were posted in plenty.



Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post:



Jab SRK met SRT @iamsrk A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

As said before, this picture was taken at Akash Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party held on June 29. That day, the highlight of the party was the arrival of Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a red saree, with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.





These pictures definitely stole the show:

For the pre-engagement party, the Ambanis' guest list had plenty of Bollywood names including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar to name a few.

Over the weekend, the Ambani's also hosted an engagement ceremony for the couple which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Partineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra among others.