Red Alert! Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Make Couple Entry At Ambani Party For Akash And Shloka

Priyanka Chopra photographed with Nick Jonas at the party

Yes, Priyanka Chopra came with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The duo made a couple entry at the venue and also posed for the cameras hand-in-hand. Priyanka was dressed in a bright red sari from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the sari with golden blouse, bracelet and a pair of earrings. Nick complemented her in a blue suit. Rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the party, which included names like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.



Here's how Priyanka and Nick entered the venue.





Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three children. His fiancee Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Their engagement is scheduled for June 30 while the wedding will take place in December.



Priyanka had also attended Akash and Shloka's mehendi ceremony last evening in a beautiful ivory sari. She posted this from the ceremony.



Priyanka Chopra, 35, and American songwriter-singer Nick Jonas, 25, are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Nick accompanied Priyanka to India last weekend and after a brief stay in Mumbai, they flew to Goa with the actress' family for a holiday. As per latest reports, their engagement is also on the cards between July and August.