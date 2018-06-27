'Meeting Nick Jonas Was Fun,' Says Priyanka Chopra's Sister Parineeti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed in Mumbai

Highlights "It was fun and we had a great trip," Parineeti said Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra to India last week Priyanka and Nick reportedly have an engagement on the cards

Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra to India last week and over the weekend, the rumoured couple went to Goa for a brief vacation. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti, who was also part of the trip, has described meeting the American singer-songwriter as 'fun.' In an interview to NDTV, Parineeti said, "It was fun and we had a great trip, amazing food. Yeah, it was great." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in India on Friday and in the evening, the duo were photographed at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai, along with the actress' mother Madhu Chopra. Parineeti and Alia Bhatt had visited Priyanka at her Mumbai home later.



Watch Parineeti's interview here.









While some fun-filled vacation picture of Priyanka and Nick were doing the rounds, last evening it was reported that their engagement is also on the cards , which is said to between July and August. Both Priyanka and Nick appear to have made their relationship Instagram-official. From the dinner outing on Friday, Nick had posted this for Priyanka.

While Priyanka's caption for two men, who featured in the beach-side picture was, "My favourite men." The picture appears to feature her brother Siddharth Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka posted this on her Instagram story

The duo touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, and the cameras spotted Priyanka and Nick exiting the Mumbai airport. Earlier in the day, Priyanka had described the vacation as 'exhausting' and shared this picture.

When you're exhausted from vacationing #thestruggleisreal A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:49am PDT



Here are the glimpses from Priyanka and Nick's Goa vacation.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported romance featured in headlines last month, after the duo attended a baseball match in New York together. Later, the Internet chanced upon some pictures of them from a yacht party. Nick also took along Priyanka to his cousin's wedding.