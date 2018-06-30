Rishi Kapoor Tells Son Ranbir To Marry 'Best Friend'. See Pic

Rishi Kapoor tweeted this photo or Ranbir from the Ambani party (courtesy chintskap)

Rishi Kapoor just trolled son Ranbir Kapoor, LOL. The senior Kapoor's recent tweet reveals he's just like every other dad. The very outspoken Rishi Kapoor is known to be explicitly appreciative of Ranbir Kapoor - remember his review of the Sanju trailer? But then Rishi Kapoor is also known for his viral Tweets, which are mostly deemed as either hilarious or offensive by the Internet. Due to his absence from social media, Ranbir may not get to witness the reaction to Rishi Kapoor's tweets, but we are sure he must have taken notice of what Mr Kapoor just tweeted. Sharing a photo of Ranbir with his "best friend" from the Ambani bash, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "How about you both getting married now? High time!"



Here's a disclaimer for those who are following the developments in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured romance - it's not who you think it is.



Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018



Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor are not just best of friends but also work partners. Ranbir is currently filming Ayan's new film Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The cast of the film also includes Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will be the first instalment of a three-part fantasy series. Ayan and Ranbir arrived at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's party together and also at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception (that time with Alia). Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are trending on and off for their public appearances together and reported romance.





Ranbir Kapoor'sreleased on Friday and set the box office on fire as it emerged as the film with highest opening day grosser of 2018. Rishi Kapoor also contributed to the film's promotions on opening day with this tweet. The photo appears to be from when Sanjay Dutt was arrested under TADA in 1993 in connection with the Bombay blasts.

Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since! pic.twitter.com/Ot2iDM9Hk7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018



Rishi Kapoor's trolling done. We are now waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's response.