Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Releases, Rishi Kapoor Digs Out Pic Of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan 'Promoting' Sanju Even Before It Was Made

The very outspoken Rishi Kapoor has an unique style of going about things, a glimpse of which we got once again on Sanju day. As Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju hit screens on Friday, his father Rishi jumped to promotional duties of the movie and dug out an old photograph featuring Sanjay Dutt's colleagues Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In the photo, three out of four of them can be seen posing with posters which bear a photo of Sanjay Dutt and reads: "Sanju, we're with you." The blast from the past appears to be from when Sanjay Dutt was arrested under TADA in 1993 in connection with the Bombay blasts and Bollywood stood strong by the actor's side through his ups and downs.



Rishi Kapoor added a twist to the caption of the photo and wrote: "Thank you! "These people been promoting the film ever since!"



Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since! pic.twitter.com/Ot2iDM9Hk7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018



After Sanjay Dutt's initial arrest, he was out on bail in October 1995 but was re-confined in December of the same year. He stepped out on bail, yet again, in April 1997, nine years after which the case came to court. Sanjay Dutt spent 18 months in jail during the trial and he was finally convicted for the illegal possession of weapons by the Supreme Court in 2013, when he was sentenced to five years in Pune's Yerwada Jail. Sanjay Dutt walked out a free man after serving a five-year jail sentence in 2016. Details of Sanjay Dutt's jail-term has been included in his biopic Sanju - glimpses of which are there in plenty in the trailer.



Rishi Kapoor also thanked Shabana Azmi, who recently watched Sanju, for a good review of Ranbir as an actor:

Thank you my dear. You have always encouraged all of us every time but this time it feels better when you talk about Ranbir. I haven't seen the film as yet -will,as soon as I am back https://t.co/bBMSTPL7ad — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018



Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is really impressed to watch his son bring alive the controversial life of the superstar on screen. After watching the trailer, this is what he had to say about it: "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."



