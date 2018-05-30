Sanju Trailer: What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Dad Rishi Kapoor's Compliment After Watching His Performance Rishi Kapoor had watched the trailer of Sanju and had all praises for Ranbir Kapoor's performance

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor photographed with dad Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: neetu54) New Delhi: Highlights "It made me emotional," said Ranbir "I am so proud of him," Rishi Kapoor had said Sanju trailer released on Wednesday Sanju ahead of its official release and had all praises for his performance in the film.



"Every father wants their son to do well, but my father is very careful that he won't give compliments for free. He always tells us kasar reh gayi hai, work harder (There is still scope for improvement, work harder)'. This was a wonderful gift," Ranbir said.



In Sanju, Ranbir plays actor Sanjay Dutt and the film is based on his life. The trailer released today and it's already a hit. "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," was what Rishi Kapoor said after watching Sanju trailer.



Here's the much-talked about trailer of Sanju.







Meanwhile, Ranbir added that his mother Neetu is his 'biggest fan.' "My mother is my biggest fan, whatever I do she loves. When she saw Bombay Velvet she thought it was the greatest film in the world," he told PTI.



Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also features Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal. It is slated to release on June 29.



(With PTI inputs)



