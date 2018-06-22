Alia Bhatt Got A Big Compliment From Ranbir's Dad Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor said that he "admires" Alia Bhatt for taking up "challenging roles" in films like Raazi and Highway

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra New Delhi: Highlights "One has to be lucky enough to get such parts," said Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor has worked with Alia Bhatt in Kapoor And Sons Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor Kapoor And Sons. "I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway (2014) and Raazi," Hindustan Times quoted Mr Kapoor as saying. Alia, 25, played the protagonist in both the films, which were female-oriented movies and that's why Rishi Kapoor cited Highway and Raazi as great examples of Alia's career choices. "It's very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts," he said.



Alia played an Indian spy in Meghna Gulzar-directed Raazi, which earned over Rs 122 crores in seven weeks. In Highway, the actress played the daughter of a rich businessman, who gets kidnapped and how her life changes after the incident.



The 65-year-old actor, who was last seen in 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan, also said that Alia Bhatt may have been "lucky" with the offers she's received but there's no doubt about her "talent". "One has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too," Rishi Kapoor told Hindustan Times. Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also had a cute little Twitter exchange last month, when Mr Kapoor tweeted about working with the "talented Bhatt family."

Haha wow hope we work together again sir.. maybe this time all together https://t.co/hJmlM24qRr — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 22, 2018



Meanwhile, Brahmastra. Rishi Kapoor's interview arrived just a day after he met Alia on Wednesday night. She joined Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt for a get-together at Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's home. Apart from script reading sessions, Alia is also often spotted with Ranbir in and around Mumbai - she recently attended a family dinner with the Kapoors and was photographed walking out hand-in-hand with Ranbir's niece Samara.



We also got to know that Alia Bhatt gets along well with Ranbir's sister Riddhima and mom Neetu Kapoor. Raazi, Neetu Kapoor said Alia was every bit "gorgeous" in a photo she shared on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor also attended Alia's birthday celebrations in Bulgaria, where she was shooting for Brahmastra.



Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sanju, one of the most-anticipated films of this year. Ranbir had said that his dad is not one of those who "Sanju trailer had indeed made Ranbir "emotional". "Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," Rishi Kapoor said in a statement after he watched the trailer of Sanju.



Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor happens to be the "biggest fan" of Ranbir's work. "My mother is my biggest fan, whatever I do she loves. When she saw Bombay Velvet she thought it was the greatest film in the world," he told PTI.



On the work front, Rishi Kapoor has two upcoming films, Mulk and Rajma Chawal in the pipeline. Last seen in Raazi, Alia Bhatt has Gully Boy and Brahmastra in the pipeline.



