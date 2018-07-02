Shah Rukh Khan's 'Sun-Kissed' Pic With Daughter Suhana Will Brighten Up Your Day

Shah Rukh Khan had shared this picture (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights "Sun-kissed," wrote SRK Gauri has shared two adorable picture of SRK with Aryan and AbRam Suhana is currently in her final year at Ardingly College in London

Monday blues? Here's something that will surely drive away that feeling, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan. The 52-year-old superstar, who is vacationing in Barcelona with family, shared a beautiful photo with daughter Suhana on his Instagram stories, much to our delight. Last evening, his wife Gauri treated us to two adorable picture of SRK with sons Aryan and AbRam and now, this picture of Suhana has brightened up our day. (Yes, indeed). In the 'sun-kissed' picture, as Shah Rukh Khan has captioned it, the doting dad poses with Suhana near a breath-taking background. (Can't thank SRK and Gauri enough for these pictures).



Take a look.

Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story



For SRK, Aryan and AbRam's pictures, Gauri wrote, "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona."

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sz1ayHWVu7 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 1, 2018



Suhana Khan, 18, often trends for her pictures, which are shared by her several fan clubs on social media. Just last week, another sun-kissed of Suhana, standing in a balcony and enjoying the view, had gone crazy viral. Suhana is currently in her final year at Ardingly College in London. She was visited by mom Gauri a few weeks ago. Pictures of Suhana's uber-glam look for a party at Ardingly was shared by Gauri.

The British charm @annabelsmayfair A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:10am PDT



And, SRK had given a million dollar caption to a picture of them.





Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri's middle child. Aryan, 19, is the elder one and AbRam, 5, is the youngest. SRK had earlier revealed that Suhana aspires to become an actress.



